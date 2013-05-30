LED Night Lights Recalled by Camsing Global

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, incooperation with Corvest Acquisition Inc. (now Camsing Global LLC), of Largo, Fla., announced a voluntary recall of about 10,000 LED night lights.

Hazard: The LED night lights can overheat, smolder, and melt which may cause minor burns to consumers.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received five reports of the recalled LED night lights overheating, smoldering or melting. No injuries have been reported.

Description: The LED night light contains flame retardant elements, plugs into an electrical outlet, has a white or blue LED bulb, and a clear bulb cover. "Model SBD01", the number "E314462" and "Made in China" are stamped on the back of the night light's plastic white base. The night lights measure about 1 3/4 inches wide by 3 3/4 inches high.

Distributed by: Various companies as a free promotional product, imprinted with the company's name from December 2010 through March 2011.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled night lights and discard them.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Camsing Global toll-free at (877) 924-4624 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, or visit the firm's website at www.camsingglobal.com.