Baltic Seafloor 'Anomaly': Images

'Sunken UFO' on Baltic seafloor?

Sonar image of the Baltic Sea "UFO" and adjacent "track" of cleared material. White outlines added by the Ocean X Team.

Close-up of sonar image

Closeup of sonar image of the "UFO" on the seafloor.

Side-by-side comparison

UFO enthusiasts have compared the Baltic Sea object to the Millennium Falcon, a spaceship in the "Star Wars" trilogy.

'Charred' rocks

Rocks scattered across the "sunken UFO," which the Swedish divers say are mysteriously charred.

Peter Lindberg

Peter Lindberg, a founder of the Ocean X Team.

Ocean X submarine

The submarine Lindberg and his team plan to use to take tourists down to the site of the "sunken UFO."

Graphic illustration

Artist Hauke Vagt created this illustration of the Ocean X Team exploring the Baltic Sea object. Diver Peter Lindberg described the illustration as "the closest so far."