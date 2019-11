Intro

Artist's interpretation of Bigfoot. (Image credit: Karl Tate, Life's Little Mysteries)

Three in 10 Americans believe Bigfoot is real, and every year hundreds or thousands of people search for the legendary humanoid in remote woodland areas. Each year, dozens of Bigfoot hunters claim to have caught glimpses of the creature in locations all across the United States. Arguments about the veracity of the sightings notwithstanding, here are the 10 locations where sightings have occured most often since 1995, according to a database kept by the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

Pennsylvania

Jonathan's Run Falls in Ohiopyle State Park, Pennsylvania. (Image credit: Creative Commons | FlickrLickr)

Number of sightings: 98

New York

The Ashokan Reservoir as seen from Wittenberg Mountain in New York. (Image credit: Creative Commons | Daniel Case)

Number of sightings: 101

Colorado

Drift Peak and surrounding mountains in Colorado's Tenmile Range. (Image credit: Creative Commons | Wayne L. Bart)

Number of sightings: 110

Michigan

Isle Royale National Park in northern Michigan. (Image credit: Creative Commons | MDuchek )

Number of sightings: 141

Illinois

'Garden of the gods' in Illinois' Shawnee National Forest. (Image credit: Creative Commons | Daniel Schwen)

Number of sightings: 176

Florida

Mangrove trees bordering a tidal estuary in the Florida Everglades. (Image credit: Public domain)

Number of sightings: 207

Ohio

Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio. (Image credit: Public domain)

Number of sightings: 224

Oregon

The Oregon coastline looking south from Ecola State Park. (Image credit: Creative Commons | Cacophony)

Number of sightings: 227

California

Muir Woods, a redwood forest in California. (Image credit: Public domain)

Number of sightings: 425

Washington

Mt. Rainier reflected in Reflection Lake in Washington. (Image credit: Creative Commons | Kelvin Kay)

Number of sightings: 528