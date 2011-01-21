Infographic: How Does the Mob Work?

Early in the morning of Jan. 20, FBI agents arrested more than 120 mobsters at multiple locations in and around New York City and the Northeast. The raid brought down small-time soldiers representing all five of New York's crime families, as well as some heavy hitters, including the entire leadership of the Colombo family.

Here's a look at how the classic Mafia crime family is structured.

