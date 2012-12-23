What Is a Carnivore?

Lions are an example of carnivorous animals.

In the wild, carnivores are king. They prey on other animals. They eat primarily meat.

By feeding on herbivores and omnivores, carnivores help keep ecosystems in balance. They keep animal populations from growing too big.

Chasing after this moveable feast is hard work.

Warm-blooded carnivores burn many calories and have to hunt often to keep refueling. Meanwhile, cold-blooded carnivores, such as snakes, will rest days or even months between meals.

The bodies of carnivores have adapted to fiercely attack and eat other animals.

To make sure their first bites are fatal, lions’s jaws are strong and large. They have razor-sharp teeth that tear the flesh and meat off the bones of their victims. Owls have sharp eyesight to help them sneak up on their prey in the dark. Bobcats have powerful paws with sharp claws that they use when pouncing on their prey.

