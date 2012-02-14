Trending
Valentine's Day at the Zoo: Animals Feel (and Eat) the Love

(Image credit: Belfast Zoo. )

Love is in the air for the white belted ruffed lemurs at Belfast Zoo in Northern Ireland.

Bird love

(Image credit: Jennifer Zoon, Smithsonian's National Zoo.)

Albert, a blue-billed curassow, makes a beeline for some heart-shaped treats. Birds at the National Zoo in Washington D.C. were treated to Valentine's Day snacks made from water, grapes, strawberries, apples, papayas and peanut butter.

For me?

(Image credit: Jennifer Zoon, Smithsonian's National Zoo.)

Biologist Matt Evans offers a sweet treat to an Aldabra tortoise at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Non-traditional treats

(Image credit: Jennifer Zoon, Smithsonian's National Zoo.)

Cuban crocodiles at the zoo got more ghoulish treats. Their heart-shaped snacks were made with cow blood, beet juice, gelatin, white rats and black mice.

Bearing true feelings

(Image credit: Highland Wildlife Park.)

Walker the polar bear shows his appreciation for his fish-scented valentine at the Highland Wildlife Park in Scotland.