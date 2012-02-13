In Photos: Soar With The Man Who Can Fly

dean-potter-man-who-can-fly-wingsuit-flight-120213

Dean Potter is just as famous for his wingsuit flights as for his free solo climbs.

His " two polar opposite arts" have led to some breath-taking photos, as seen here. But it's the calm, not the adrenaline, that Potter seeks.

"The moment before I jump is filled with anxiety and what-ifs. But then as soon as I enter the air, I'm filled with this calmness and that's the main attraction to it," Potter told OurAmazingPlanet.

Dean Potter scales the face of El Capitan, nearly 3,000 feet up.

Clutching El Cap, Dean Potter climbs with no ropes or safety harness.

Potter was the first person to free solo climb the main face of Yosemite National Park's El Capitan. That's 3,000 feet (900 meters) straight up. Without a rope.

A moment of reflection for Dean Potter after his record breaking free solo climb on El Cap.

Potter doesn't immediately fling himself from mountaintops. Here, Dean Potter walks across a high-line at Cathedral Peak in Yosemite National Park.

The team's workshop at Homathko Camp.

The Mt. Bute expedition team throws rocks down the side of the cliff to study Dean Potter's possible jump.

Dean Potter free climbs Mt. Bute.

Ready to make the leap, Dean Potter pushes the boundaries of human powered flight.

Dean Potter dives headfirst off the side of Mt. Bute, hoping to reach speeds over 120 mph.