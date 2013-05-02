Upcoming Porn Journal to Explore Sexy Science

A soon-to-launch academic journal will peer into corners of the Internet most people erase from their search histories. "Porn Studies," set to debut next spring, will be dedicated to a critical exploration of "those cultural products and services designated as pornographic," according to The Guardian.

The journal will be under the umbrella of academic publisher Routledge, and will welcome work by academics in sociology, film, media, labor studies, law and criminology. Sound prurient? Well, despite the ubiquity of pornography online, very little is known about the psychology of those who participate, or even those who watch. Perhaps the new journal will finally answer the age-old question, "Is porn bad for you?"

