Building Green-Gas Technology Without a Manual

Robert Coolman in front of the biofuels reactor he built as a member of the George Huber Lab at UMass Amherst.

As a graduate researcher at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, I design and build biofuel reactors and study how the chemicals that make up plants interact with catalysts to form fuel. I use a combination of experiments and mathematical models to gain a deeper understanding of the chemistry involved.

Under the direction of George Huber and Lakis Mountziaris, I study a technique for producing biofuels known as catalytic fast pyrolysis. Rather than using microbes, CFP is a one-step, thermo-catalytic technique for converting inedible plant matter (such as sawdust, corn stover and switchgrass) into fuels that work in today’s automobiles. As industry integrates this and related technologies on a progressively larger scale, you’ll hopefully start seeing green gasoline at your local pump. Unless there’s a sign that tells you your gas came from wood or grass, you won’t be able to tell the difference.

Name: Robert Coolman Age: 26 Institution: University of Massachusetts, Amherst Field of Study: Chemical Engineering, Biofuels

