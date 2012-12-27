Doing Science is Fun — Collaboration, Creativity, Flexibility

This ScienceLives article was provided to LiveScience in partnership with the National Science Foundation.

Francine Berman is Professor of Computer Science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She serves on a broad spectrum of national and international leadership groups and committees, including the newly-established Research Data Alliance, which involves more than 120 U.S. and international participants, and enables researchers around the world to share and collaboratively use scientific data to speed up innovation. She also serves as a member of the National Science Foundation's Computer and Information Science and Engineering Advisory Committee. The Library of Congress recognized Berman as a “Digital Preservation Pioneer” and Business Week and Newsweek listed her one of the top women in technology. In December of 2012, she joined a chorus of other computer science professionals to promote computer science education at all levels.

Name: Francine Berman

