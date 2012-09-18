Image Gallery: Otter Pups Get a Checkup

Public Debut
The first otters born at Perth Zoo, in Western Australia, in 18 years made their public debut on Sept. 17, 2012, during a health checkup by the zoo's veterinary staff.
Baby Otter!
The otter pups were born on June 19, 2012. Shown here, an 8-week old pup at Perth Zoo.
Peeking Out Of Their Home
The pups are starting to become more active and adventurous, exploring their enclosure at the zoo.
What's Going On?
The otters are native to freshwater streams, rivers, creeks and coastal regions in Indonesia, southern China, southern India, the Philippines and Southeast Asia.
Time For A Checkup
At thirteen weeks old, the otters received a health checkup and vaccination.
Wave Hello!
Asian small-clawed otters are the smallest of the world's 13 otter species, typically weighing just under eight pounds (3.5 kilograms) when fully grown.
Family Gathering
The species, which faces habitat loss in the wild, is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.