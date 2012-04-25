The Awa: Faces of a Threatened Tribe

Oldest Awá

The indigenous Awá people of Brazil are in a protracted legal battle to protect their lands from illegal settling and logging. Amerintxia is is probably the oldest Awá. She lives on her own in a small palm shelter, along with her many pets. She still gathers her own food in forest. The advocacy group Survival International is trying to save the tribe from encroachment by illegal loggers and settlers.

Skilled Hunters

From a young age, all Awá learn how to hunt. They are extremely skilled marksmen.

Pet Monkey

Amererintxia sits with one of her pet monkeys in a hammock, which the Awá make from palm tree fibres.

Awá Gathering Trip

The Awá live in extended family groups. Families go on gathering trips where everybody collect nuts and berries.

Monkey on Her Back

Baby monkeys spend much time with Awá women and children enjoying the physical contact. Many monkeys like to sit on their owners' heads.

Baby on Board

Like many Amazonian Indians, Awá carry young babies in slings - traditionally made from palm fibres - but nowadays from cloth.

Tribe Member and Devastation

Tribe member Hemokoma'á stands in smouldering forest in the Awá territory - 31% has been burned and destroyed by illegal invaders.

Tribal Girl

A tribal girl nicknamed "Little Butterfly" bathes in a stream near her community.

Damaged Land

The charred remains of burned forest on Awá land, only several kilometers from an Awá community.

Awá Man

Takwarentxia with his pet monkey. He, his wife and baby son were contacted in 1992, far from the their territory. They were on the run, fleeing from gunmen who murdered some of their family group.

Tribal Ritual

During the karawara ritual Awá women decorate the men with parrot feathers and soft white down from the king vulture. They clap and sing so the men go into a trance, and can travel to the sky to meet their ancestral spirits.