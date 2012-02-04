2012 Mayan Doomsday Inspires Chevy Super Bowl Ad

What better way to grab Super Bowl fans' attention than a gripping ad about the end of the world?

It's perhaps as inevitable as seeing a partially clad Danica Patrick trying to sell us domain names; the 2012 Mayan doomsday phenomenon is coming to this weekend's Super Bowl.

All this doomsday nonsense was bound to grab the attention of one or two marketing departments, and for the famous 2012 Super Bowl ads, the automobile manufacturer Chevy wants you to know that when the end of the world comes, you'd better be driving their car.

But if you drive a Ford, you'll die.

The doomsday parody shows a Chevy Silverado pickup being driven by a guy -- with a dog for company -- as he rolls through the ruins of a city. He coasts past what appears to be the head of a large Transformer, a crashed flying saucer, a burning Bob's Bog Boy and gurgling volcano. To push the point home, the opening scene shows a newspaper headline "2012 Mayan Apocalypse" with the subhead "Will the world end today?"

(It must be the end of the world, we're being forced to listen to Barry Manilow's "Looks Like We Made It.")

Eventually, the apocalypse survivor (plus dog) meets up with some buddies. They all drive Chevys. But where's Dave? Sadly, he drove a Ford. Which means Dave avoids the misery of an eternity listening to Manilow's ballads because... Dave's dead.

Car manufacturer competition and doomsday fun-making to one side, the one thing that caught my eye was the image used on the front of the newspaper.

In 2008, I wrote my debut article on the 2012 hysteria over at Universe Today called "No Doomsday in 2012." Accompanying my article, I Photoshopped an image of a Mayan temple plus apocalyptic explosion. I have no clue if Chevy was inspired by my depiction of doomsday, but I'm happy to take the credit nonetheless ...

