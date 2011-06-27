In Photos: Wildlife of Afghanistan

On the Prowl

(Image credit: Wildlife Conservation Society)

A leopard cat (Prionailurus bengalensis), one of the wildlife species living in the conflict-plagued eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan. The animal was captured by scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society using camera-trap surveys. A camera trap is an automated camera used to take photographs of wild animals.

Yellow-Throated Marten

(Image credit: Wildlife Conservation Society)

A yellow-throated marten, one of the wildlife species living in the conflict-plagued eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan. The animal was captured by scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society using camera-trap surveys. A camera trap is an automated camera used to take photographs of wild animals.

Asiatic Black Bear

(Image credit: Wildlife Conservation Society)

A black bear, one of the wildlife species living in the conflict-plagued eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan. The animal was captured by scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society using camera-trap surveys. A camera trap is an automated camera used to take photographs of wild animals.

A Prickly Find

(Image credit: Wildlife Conservation Society)

A porcupine, one of the wildlife species living in the conflict-plagued eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan. The animal was captured by scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society using camera-trap surveys. A camera trap is an automated camera used to take photographs of wild animals.

Researchers In Action

(Image credit: Wildlife Conservation Society)

Researchers from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) gathering data during the winter to determine what wildlife species are living in the conflict-plagued eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan.

Palm Civet

(Image credit: Wildlife Conservation Society)

A palm civet, one of the wildlife species living in the conflict-plagued eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan. The animal was captured by scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society using camera-trap surveys. A camera trap is an automated camera used to take photographs of wild animals.