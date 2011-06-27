In Photos: Wildlife of Afghanistan

On the Prowl
A leopard cat (Prionailurus bengalensis), one of the wildlife species living in the conflict-plagued eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan. The animal was captured by scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society using camera-trap surveys. A camera trap is an automated camera used to take photographs of wild animals.
Yellow-Throated Marten
A yellow-throated marten, one of the wildlife species living in the conflict-plagued eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan. The animal was captured by scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society using camera-trap surveys. A camera trap is an automated camera used to take photographs of wild animals.
Asiatic Black Bear
A black bear, one of the wildlife species living in the conflict-plagued eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan. The animal was captured by scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society using camera-trap surveys. A camera trap is an automated camera used to take photographs of wild animals.
A Prickly Find
A porcupine, one of the wildlife species living in the conflict-plagued eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan. The animal was captured by scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society using camera-trap surveys. A camera trap is an automated camera used to take photographs of wild animals.
Researchers In Action
Researchers from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) gathering data during the winter to determine what wildlife species are living in the conflict-plagued eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan.
Palm Civet
A palm civet, one of the wildlife species living in the conflict-plagued eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan. The animal was captured by scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society using camera-trap surveys. A camera trap is an automated camera used to take photographs of wild animals.