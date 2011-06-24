Photos: First Glimpse into a Mayan Tomb

Temple XX

Temple XX in the ancient Mayan city of Palenque. Under the temple is a 1,500-year-old burial chamber, unreachable except by micro-camera.

Upper Temple

To get to the hidden tomb, researchers had to descend from the top of the temple.

Descending into Temple XX

A ladder leads into Temple XX, from which archaeologists threaded a video camera into the burial chamber.

Hole in the Temple

A 6-inch (15 cm) by 6-inch hole leads to the unexplored burial chamber.

Red and Black

The first images of the inside of the 1,500-year-old burial chamber reveal red-and-black painted walls.

Mayan Mural

A mural decorating the walls of the 1,500-year-old burial chamber consists of nine characters outlined in black on red.

Tomb Decorations

Murals on the tomb walls.

Chamber of Secrets

A stepped ceiling and the thick slab gateway of the burial chamber.

Offerings for a Ruler

Pottery, jade and shell sit on the burial chamber floor. Archaeologists believe the burial chamber holds the fragmented bones of a ruler from around 431 to 550 AD.