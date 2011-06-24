Photos: First Glimpse into a Mayan Tomb

Temple XX
Temple XX in the ancient Mayan city of Palenque. Under the temple is a 1,500-year-old burial chamber, unreachable except by micro-camera.
Upper Temple
To get to the hidden tomb, researchers had to descend from the top of the temple.
Descending into Temple XX
A ladder leads into Temple XX, from which archaeologists threaded a video camera into the burial chamber.
Hole in the Temple
A 6-inch (15 cm) by 6-inch hole leads to the unexplored burial chamber.
Red and Black
The first images of the inside of the 1,500-year-old burial chamber reveal red-and-black painted walls.
Mayan Mural
A mural decorating the walls of the 1,500-year-old burial chamber consists of nine characters outlined in black on red.
Tomb Decorations
Murals on the tomb walls.
Chamber of Secrets
A stepped ceiling and the thick slab gateway of the burial chamber.
Offerings for a Ruler
Pottery, jade and shell sit on the burial chamber floor. Archaeologists believe the burial chamber holds the fragmented bones of a ruler from around 431 to 550 AD.