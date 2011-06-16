Photo Album: 16 Totally Awkward Historical Baseball Cards

Yer Out!
In the late 1880s, Philadelphia's baseball players posed for a series of photographs. Without the advantages of high-speed cameras to take action shots, the results were a little... awkward. Here, Philadelphia Athletics third baseman Denny Lyons mimes tagging out Philadelphia Quakers player Charlie Bastian.
Stop! In the Name of Love...
Philadelphia Quakers catcher Jack Clements seems to be levitating the ball. (A close look reveals that it's dangling from a wire.)
How Long Do I Have to Hold This Pose?
Could Philadelphia Quaker play Arthur Irwin look any more bored?
Strike a Pose
Go for it, Jim Fogarty of the Philly Quakers.
Throwing the Ball
Athletics player Bill Gleason gets style points for the jaunty cap.
Waiting for the Ball
Quakers player Sid Farrar gives us the opportunity to contemplate the photography studio's carpets.
Floating Baseball
Arthur Irwin still doesn't seem that into this.
Mr. President
Robert Ferguson was a player who became president of the league. And he had some really fabulous footwear.
Dropped Your hat
Tim Murnane, looking dapper.
Eye on the Ball
Don't blink first, Joe Mulvey.
Wary Mulvey
If a levitating baseball was floating toward you, you'd be scared too.