Gallery: Rare Color Photos of Great Depression

Picking cotton

(Image credit: Marion Post Wolcott / Library of Congress)

Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss. Delta, in November 1940.

Vermont state fair

(Image credit: Jack Delano / Library of Congress)

At the Vermont state fair, Rutland, in September 1941.

Aircraft worker

(Image credit: David Bransby / Library of Congress)

An aircraft worker checks electrical assemblies at Vega Aircraft Corporation, Burbank, Calif., in June 1942.

Cabbage crop

(Image credit: Arthur Rothstein, Library of Congress)

Child of a migratory farm laborer in the field during the harvest of the community center's cabbage crop, FSA labor camp, Tex., in January 1942.

Parachute 101

(Image credit: Arthur Rothstein, Library of Congress)

Instructor explaining the operation of a parachute to student pilots, Meacham field, Fort Worth, Tex., in January 1942.

And the winner is ...

(Image credit: Russell Lee, Library of Contress)

Winner at the Delta County Fair, Colo., in October 1940.

Going for a ride

(Image credit: Jack Delano, Library of Congress.)

On the ferris wheel at the Vermont state fair, Rutland, in September 1941.

Juke joint

(Image credit: Marion Post Wolcott / Library of Congress)

Living quarters and "juke joint" for migratory workers, a slack season, in Belle Glade, Fla., in February 1941.

Girlie show

(Image credit: Jack Delano, Library of Congress.)

"Backstage" at the "girlie" show at the Vermont state fair, Rutland, in September 1941.

Starch trucks

(Image credit: Jack Delano, Library of Congress.)

Nearly 50 trucks lined up outside of a starch factory, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Some had been waiting for twenty-four hours for the potatoes to be graded and weighed, in October 1940.

Louisiana porch

(Image credit: Marion Post Wolcott / Library of Congress)

Three children sit on the porch of a house on the Bayou Bourbeau plantation, a Farm Security Administration cooperative, in the vicinity of Natchitoches, La., in August 1940.