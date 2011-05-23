Gallery: Rare Color Photos of Great Depression

Picking cotton
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss. Delta, in November 1940.
Vermont state fair
At the Vermont state fair, Rutland, in September 1941.
Aircraft worker
An aircraft worker checks electrical assemblies at Vega Aircraft Corporation, Burbank, Calif., in June 1942.
Cabbage crop
Child of a migratory farm laborer in the field during the harvest of the community center's cabbage crop, FSA labor camp, Tex., in January 1942.
Parachute 101
Instructor explaining the operation of a parachute to student pilots, Meacham field, Fort Worth, Tex., in January 1942.
And the winner is ...
Winner at the Delta County Fair, Colo., in October 1940.
Going for a ride
On the ferris wheel at the Vermont state fair, Rutland, in September 1941.
Juke joint
Living quarters and "juke joint" for migratory workers, a slack season, in Belle Glade, Fla., in February 1941.
Girlie show
"Backstage" at the "girlie" show at the Vermont state fair, Rutland, in September 1941.
Starch trucks
Nearly 50 trucks lined up outside of a starch factory, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Some had been waiting for twenty-four hours for the potatoes to be graded and weighed, in October 1940.
Louisiana porch
Three children sit on the porch of a house on the Bayou Bourbeau plantation, a Farm Security Administration cooperative, in the vicinity of Natchitoches, La., in August 1940.