The Most Hated Baby Names

Just don't name them Jayden and Brayden.

There is no scientific study on the most-hated names, but these results, culled from hundreds of online message board postings by Baby Name Wizard blogger Laura Wattenberg, suggest that people have very strong opinions about what makes a good name.

Here are the least-liked names for both girls and boys:

Girls:

Nevaeh ("Heaven" spelled backward and one of the most divisive names around, according to Wattenberg.) Destiny (People dislike names that confer a virtue onto a child, Wattenberg said — and many felt associated this name with exotic dancers.) Madison Mackenzie McKenna Addison (An example of a masculine named turned feminine, which many people dislike, Wattenberg said) Gertrude (People said this name is "ugly.") Kaitlyn (For its "made-up" spelling.) Makayla Bertha Hope

Boys: