Happiest States: 2010 List

A survey called the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index reveals which states are happiest. The index includes questions about six types of well-being, including overall evaluation of their lives, emotional health, physical health, healthy behaviors (such as whether a person smokes or exercises), and job satisfaction.

Here are the 50 U.S. states in order of their well-being scores, which are out of 100 points.

1. Hawaii: 71.0

2. Wyoming: 69.2

3. North Dakota: 68.4

4. Alaska: 68.3

5. Colorado: 68.0

6. Minnesota: 68.0

7. South Dakota: 68.0

8. Utah: 67.9

9. Connecticut: 67.9

10. Massachusetts: 67.8

11. Nebraska: 67.8

12. Maryland: 67.5

13. Washington: 67.5

14. Montana: 67.3

15. Kansas: 67.2

16. New Hampshire: 67.2

17. Vermont: 67.1

18. California: 67.0

19. Iowa: 66.9

20. Idaho: 66.9

21. New Mexico: 66.7

22. Virginia: 66.7

23. Wisconsin: 66.7

24. New Jersey: 66.6

25. Maine: 66.4

26. Illinois: 66.3

27. Oregon: 66.3

28. Texas: 66.3

29. Arizona: 66.2

30. Pennsylvania: 66.1

31. Georgia: 66.1

32. New York: 65.9

33. Rhode Island: 65.7

34. Missouri: 65.6

35. South Carolina: 65.3

36. North Carolina: 65.1

37. Florida: 65.1

38. Oklahoma: 64.9

39. Indiana: 64.8

40. Tennessee: 64.8

41. Michigan: 64.6

42. Louisiana: 64.3

43. Delaware: 64.2

44. Nevada: 64.2

45. Ohio: 63.8

46. Alabama: 63.7

47. Arkansas: 63.7

48. Mississippi: 63.0

49. Kentucky: 61.9

50. West Virginia: 61.7

