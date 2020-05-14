50 of the most endangered species on the planet

Climate change, overfishing, poaching and deforestation are just some of the man-made issues that have led many species to the brink of extinction.

However, there is still a chance to save these beautiful animals; and organizations like the World Wildlife Fund are at the forefront of that movement.

The nongovernmental organization was founded in 1961 and works across the world to protect our planet, habitats and species.

So to mark Endangered Species Day, on May 15, we take a look at the 50 most endangered species on the planet.

Click through to see more…