World's 1st horseback riders swept across Europe roughly 5,000 years ago

A Yamnaya grave of a male horse rider found in Malomirovo, Bulgaria. He died between the ages of 65 and 75.

Archaeologists accidentally discovered the world's earliest horseback riders while studying skeletons found beneath 5,000-year-old burial mounds in Europe and Asia, a new study finds.

The ancient riders were part of the so-called Yamnaya culture, groups of semi-nomadic people who swept across Europe and western Asia, bringing the precursor to the Indo-European language family with them. The findings strengthen the hypothesis that the horse played an integral part in the expansion of this group, and therefore, in the spread of the Indo-European language.

The new analysis came from 217 human skeletons from the Pontic-Caspian steppe, a geographical area that runs roughly from Bulgaria to Kazakhstan. For decades, researchers have debated when horses were domesticated. In Kazakhstan, 5,000-year-old horse skeletons show wear on their teeth that could have been from bridles, while others have found possible fenced enclosures. In the same time period, horse milk peptides have been detected in the dental plaque of people from Russia. Importantly, the geographical explosion of the Yamnaya culture — which expanded across 3,000 miles (4,500 kilometers) over a mere century or two — suggests horses may have assisted as transportation animals.

A map of the Yamnaya and Afanasievo distribution in Eurasia about 5,000 years ago. (Image credit: Trautmann et al., Sci. Adv. 9, eade2451 (2023))

But there was no direct evidence that the Yamnaya culture regularly domesticated horses.

So archaeologist Martin Trautmann (opens in new tab) of the University of Helsinki in Finland and his colleagues collected data on six diagnostic skeletal traits that have been collectively called "horsemanship syndrome." Since bone is a living tissue, it responds to stresses placed on it. Consistent horseback riding can cause trauma and spine degeneration, but it can also result in more subtle changes to the leg and hip bones as the human body adapts to regular riding.

Related: 1,400-year-old remains of headless horse and rider discovered in Germany

Image 1 of 2 An Egyptian drawing of the goddess Astarte on horseback that dates to the 19th dynasty, about 1,500 years after the first known Yamnaya riders. This horse has a stock build and is smaller and shorter than modern horses are. (Image credit: S. Steiß, Berlin) This limestone Egyptian relief shows a messenger on horseback from the Horemheb tomb, Saqqara, late 18th dynasty. Bronze Age riders are usually show a rider position known as "chair seat," which didn't use a padded saddle or stirrups. (Image credit: Museo Civico Archeologico di Bologna)

In the skeletons from 39 sites across Eastern Europe, Trautmann and colleagues found that two dozen had at least half of the traits of horsemanship syndrome.

They are most confident, however, about the identification of five Yamnaya culture individuals hailing from what is now Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary as likely equestrians.

"Our findings provide a strong argument that horseback riding was already a common activity for some Yamnaya individuals as early as 3000 [B.C.]," they wrote in their paper.

The Yamnaya people didn't ride Przewalski's horses, but these hoofed animals are likely close to what ancient horses looked like in terms of appearance, color and size. (Image credit: Zoo of Helsinki)

Birgit Bühler (opens in new tab), an archaeologist at the University of Vienna, told Live Science in an email that she is "excited about their research." However, Bühler, who has studied horsemanship syndrome but was not involved in this work, was concerned about the researchers' ability to measure changes to the hip sockets given the poor state of conservation of many of the bones. "Because two major traits are missing, I feel that caution is required in interpreting the evidence," she said.

Most of the skeletons were in such poor condition that horsemanship couldn't be analyzed. Taking that into account, however, "we guess that more than 30% of male adult Yamnaya individuals were riding frequently," Trautmann told Live Science in an email.

The remains of a horse rider found in Malomirovo, Bulgaria. He had a Yamnaya-style burial, and radiocarbon dating puts him in the 30th century B.C. (Image credit: Michał Podsiadło)

Shevan Wilkin (opens in new tab), a biomolecular archaeologist at the Institute of Evolutionary Medicine at the University of Zurich, who was not involved in this study, told Live Science in an email that the researchers' findings about the Yamnaya are interesting but "not surprising considering their vast Early Bronze Age expansions." Expanding so quickly and spreading their genes over such a vast area would have been difficult without horses.

Although skeletons with horsemanship syndrome are rarely found, their identification by archaeologists gives us new information about what it was like to live on the eastern steppe five millennia ago. "For now," Trautmann said, "it seems riding was mostly a male activity, probably connected to herding, and training probably started early."