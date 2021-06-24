What is your cat thinking? Here's what your furry friend is trying to tell you

As one of the world's most popular pets, there are more than 500 million domestic cats living in homes all over the world, according to the World Animal Foundation . People are keen to express their own thoughts on cats, sharing their favorite kitten pics on the web and welcoming them lovingly into their homes. But have you ever stopped to question what cats think about us, and what thoughts take place inside a cat's head?

Some animal-behavior experts say that cats might not see as many differences between us and them as we see. Although they see our larger size, this doesn't make them intimidated. They often approach humans similarly to how they would treat another of their own species, John Bradshaw, a cat-behavior expert at the University of Bristol, told National Geographic . So if they continue to view us as fellow cats, they may also expect us to recognize their "feelings" using the clues other cats would naturally understand.

How can humans begin to think like their pets without the ability to speak with them? Much research has been carried out into the lives and behavior of felines, both in homes and out in the wild.

A cat’s thoughts continue into sleep, and their dreams involve complex thoughts and long sequences of events. While it took detailed scientific studies to better understand these furry pets, there are simpler ways you can get inside the mind of your feline friend through observation at home — you just have to know what to look for. And it is important for us to be able to process what is going on in our pets’ heads if we are going to look after them. Ignoring vital signs of stress and discomfort can have significant impacts on the mental health of these animals.

Most mammals feel emotions, but the ways in which different species experience and display these varies. Cats are thought to experience happiness, sadness, fear, and possibly others, according to Psychology Today . While less attached to their owners than dogs, cats are still believed to possess an affection for humans. This is shown in cats choosing to stay with specific people in their houses, even when they are not being provided with food.

Cats are smarter than we may give them credit for. As we analyze them, they are also taking in our movements and actions, the BBC reported. In some households, cats may seem to favor one family member over another. By learning to understand and respect your cat better, you may even win them over as their favorite human.

Cat personalities: the ‘feline five’

There are five main types of cat personality, according to Australia’s Science Channel, based on research published in the journal PLOS One . Each category broadly outlines the characteristics displayed by almost 3,000 cats that were observed by researchers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1. Skittish

An anxious cat will run away from visitors and hide from new situations until they have established safety. If your cat is shy, it is best to ensure there are multiple places to hide around your home.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Outgoing

Curious and extroverted cats need constant brain stimulation. Domestic cats with this trait may get bored easily, so continuous new items are needed to keep them occupied. This might mean buying new toys for them to get their heads around.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Dominant

This uniquely feline personality comes from wildcats showing who is in charge in wild groups. Dominant cats can be a problem in households with more than one feline, as they often take food and toys from the less dominant cats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Spontaneous

Cats are impulsive in a different way to humans. Their spontaneity isn’t always a choice but comes from anxiety. Unable to cope, spontaneous cats act in unpredictable ways. If your cat shows random aggression, you shouldn’t shout at them, as this can make them more stressed and exacerbate their spontaneous acts.

(Image credit: Getty Image)

5. Friendly

Sociable cats are often those that were exposed to constant interaction as kittens. Appearing happy most of the time, these cats get along with others in the area with little fighting. Friendlier cats also show more affection and seek more contact with their owners.

Cats’ wild side

Both wild and domestic cats stalk their prey, staying low and hiding with a fixed gaze before pouncing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wild cats lead entirely different lives to those within our households, but they still share some of the same traits. Tigers and house cats share around 96% of their DNA according to the BBC , and in some mannerisms this can show.

How to communicate with your cat (Image credit: Getty Images) Communication with your cat doesn’t have to be one-way; if you know the right movements, you can interact with your cat and they can respond (if you’re lucky). 1. Blink slowly When your cat performs a series of long, slow blinks, this is actually a sign that your cat is happy and trusts you. Cats use this to show others that they don’t see them as a threat, establishing a trusting relationship. 2. Don't stare Creating the opposite effect to blinking, staring can be threatening to cats. This can be difficult for some pet owners as they love to watch their cats, but be sure not to stare directly for prolonged periods. 3. Understand chattering You may have noticed your cat making a range of different noises. This chattering is generally a good thing and is a cat’s way of greeting you and communicating. 4. No tummy rubs Often when cats relax they lie on their backs with their bellies exposed. This gives many owners the urge to pet them. Generally cats don’t like being rubbed here. Instead, you should build their trust by understanding that they want to be left alone to relax. 5. Listen to purrs When your cat is content, it will make the soft purring noise that most owners love to hear. While this noise is a sign of love, you should be aware that when a cat is sick it also purrs. Always ensure your cat is healthy.

Initially, domestic kittens have to learn to like people, with regular interactions and training necessary to develop their dependence and co-existence within a human household. After adapting to tamer lives, how do cats continue to display habits of their distant relatives?

The most obvious link to their wild side is their approach to food as prey. Playing with their food, cats quickly learn how to torment and disorientate animals before killing them. You can feed your cat all the tinned food in the world, but chances are they will still drag a dismantled mouse into the house from time to time.

On a separate issue, have you ever wondered why your cat insists on gently headbutting you as it passes by? This behavior stems from particularly social big cats — lions. Their faces are full of scent glands on their chins, cheeks and lips, according to the nonprofit organization Alert, and both lions and domestic cats brush these against others to declare them friends or allies, so you can take it as a compliment.

A less forgivable quality of wildcat nature for many feline owners is evident on furniture, curtains and carpet in the form of scratch marks. A technique used in the wild to mark territory, scratching trees displays the height of the territory’s owner to any passing cats, indicating their strength. This may intimidate other cats, according to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), but in the confines of our houses the emotion that’s mostly generated is frustration.

Understanding body language

From the tips of their ears to the ends of their tails, your cat’s body language can tell you what they are feeling and thinking at any given moment. Recognizing these signs is important to help you understand and respond to what your cat wants and needs, according to ASPCA .

1. Look for alert eyes

When a cat is taking in more of its surroundings, its pupils dilate to let in more light. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eyes are often a gateway to emotion, and for cats this is no different. The size of a cat’s pupils and the wideness of their eyes at any given time can be used as an indication of inner feelings.

Large pupils on a cat show that they are highly stimulated by their surroundings. Whether they are absorbing signs of threat or excited or surprised by a change in the environment around them, their eyes are usually one of the best giveaways.

Pupils constrict when a cat is angry or fearful. Just before making a swipe at a teasing owner, you will see a cat widen its eyes so that they are large and round, but the pupil will be a small black slit in the center, according to Michelson Found Animals . Sometimes the eyes aren’t entirely visible, revealing only a sliver of the eye through narrowed eyelids. This is an affectionate sign, and can mean they trust you and are relaxed enough to fall asleep, according to an article in PETA Prime .

2. The positioning of the ears

This cat shows signs of fear and aggression, with low yet upright ears. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The position of a cat’s ears varies based on two crucial factors: aggression and fear level. Unlike us, cats can easily point their ears forward, sideways and backward, with 32 muscles controlling them. Turning 180 degrees, and rising and folding independently of one another, these extremities can indicate cats’ feelings, according to Cats Protection .

In a relaxed and happy state, a cat’s ears face forward and tilt slightly back. If it hears a noise the ears become more upright, and give a constant appearance to others that they are alerted to the surroundings.

The more fearful the feline, the lower the ears become. When overcome with fear the animal isn’t likely to be aggressive, and the ears face right back behind the head. If the cat is scared but also aggressive, its ears can be seen turning backwards but staying pointed upwards to assert as much dominance as possible.

The aggressive state of a cat can also be signaled when the ears are upright, according to the ASPCA . Regardless of which way the ears are facing, sitting upright gives a more threatening overall appearance.

Sometimes these feelings aren’t instant and the cat is apprehensive. When unsure of how to respond to its surroundings, a cat can sometimes keep one ear up and one down.

3. Pay attention to posture

If your cat purrs as you pet it, this is a sign of enjoyment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The shape of a cat’s body and the way a cat moves are a tool for silently expressing their mood. By differentiating between the animal’s noises we can further determine their emotions.

An arched back is a common depiction of a scared cat, but this isn’t all it can mean. If the fur is standing upright then the arched cat is frightened or angry, according to the Royal Society for the Protection of Animals in the U.K ., but a raised back and flat fur can mean it wants attention, Animal Wellness magazine reported. These similar shapes have two very contrasting outcomes and show the importance of looking for all the signals.

Finding your cat lying on its back also has a range of meanings. A purring noise indicates that the cat is calm and relaxed. This shouldn’t be mistaken for growling, which can be heard when the cat is upset and likely to act out.