Amazon Prime Day Spotlight Deal: Tegu Blocks up to 40% off

The best science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) toys for kids don't involve a lot of bells and whistles. In fact, studies show that kids learn the most from toys that enable open-ended play and creativity . Tegu blocks fit the bill. These high-quality wooden blocks come embedded with magnets, allowing kids to create shapes and structures that would be impossible with regular wooden blocks. For Amazon Prime Day, Tegu block sets are on sale: Get a 24-piece sunset-colored set for just $38.59 . That's 41% off.

Tegu has many sets to choose from, and has recently branched into selling colorful, non-magnetic blocks, too. These toys are recommended for kids age 12 months and up.

24 Piece Tegu Magnetic Wooden Block Set, Sunset | $65.00 $38.59 on Amazon This 24-piece kit comes with enough blocks to give kids freedom to create multiple structures. The set comes with 4 cubes, 4 short planks, 6 long plans, 4 extra-long planks, 4 short columns and 2 parallelograms, all in attractive shades of orange, yellow, blue, green and natural wood. The blocks are made from sustainably-sourced hardwood and are non-toxic. Get them on Amazon Prime Day for 41% off . View Deal

Tegu offers sets in different color options and sizes. These sets are also discounted for Prime Day:

— Tegu Pip Magnetic Wooden Block Set | $25.00 $22.39 on Amazon

— Tegu Magbot Magnetic Wooden Block Set | $30.00 $17.99 on Amazon

— 14 Piece Tegu Magnetic Wooden Block Set | $34.99 $22.39 on Amazon

— 11 Piece Tegu Magnetic Floating Stacker Building Block Set | $22.49 $12.99 on Amazon

— 6 Piece Tegu Pocket Pouch Prism Magnetic Wooden Block Set | $30.00 $11.89 on Amazon

