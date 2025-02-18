'Hugely proud': UK Paralympian becomes 1st disabled astronaut to be cleared for ISS mission

John McFall (center right) could become the first physically disabled astronaut in space after being cleared for a future mission on board the ISS.

A former U.K. Paralympian has been given the green light to undertake a future mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which would make him the first person with a physical disability to travel to space.

John McFall , 43, is an orthopedic surgeon and former medal-winning Paralympic sprinter who has represented Great Britain at multiple competitions. He had his right leg amputated above the knee when he was 19 years old after a motorcycling accident. McFall joined the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2022 as part of the agency's "Fly!" program to assess the feasibility of someone with a prosthesis becoming an ISS crew member.

On Friday (Feb. 14), ESA announced in an online media briefing that McFall has passed the medical tests needed to undertake a long-term ISS mission and is now on the waiting list to travel to the space station.

McFall said that he was "hugely proud" to be cleared for a future ISS mission. "This is way bigger than me — this is a cultural shift," he said during the briefing.

McFall has been cleared for a long-term stay on the ISS but he has not been scheduled on any upcoming missions yet. (Image credit: NASA)

McFall is now fully qualified to become an astronaut but is currently not scheduled for a specific mission.

"Now he's an astronaut like everybody else who wants to fly to the space station, waiting for a mission assignment," Daniel Neuenschwander , the director of human and robotic exploration at ESA, said during the briefing.

However, ESA has previously stated that the agency wants to send a disabled person to the ISS before the space station is decommissioned, which is currently scheduled to happen at some point after 2030 .

"At this stage, it's looking very positive," McFall told the BBC's Sky At Night Magazine in 2024. "I think [it could happen] within the next few years."

'A cultural shift'

McFall is now in line to become the first para-astronaut. However, he has previously pushed back against using the "para" prefix to describe himself.

"I'm not a para-surgeon, I'm a surgeon. I'm not a para-dad, I'm a dad," McFall told The Guardian in 2024. "I think that if we continue to use [the 'para' prefix], it probably continues to create a divide, which isn't necessary."

McFall (left) represented Great Britain at the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing and won a bronze medal in the 100m (T42 class). (Image credit: Andrew Wong via Getty Images)

The new announcement comes during a period of uncertainty surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in space, following a wave of controversial changes at NASA imposed by the new Trump administration.

"We are now entering a world which is changing a bit from a DEI perspective from one of our [ISS] partners," Neuenschwander said during the conference.

In the last few weeks, NASA has been ordered to end all DEI initiatives , altered web pages celebrating female scientists and allegedly told workers to purge workspaces of LGBTQI+ symbols .