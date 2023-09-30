Space photo of the week: Hubble spies a spectacular galaxy crash

What it is: Arp 107, a pair of galaxies mid-collision.

When it was taken: Sept. 18, 2023.

Where it is: 465 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Leo Minor.

Why it's so special: This image from the Hubble Space Telescope captures the cosmic collision of two very different types of galaxies.

While the large galaxy on the left shows a single spiral arm curving out from its core, with dust and gas glowing throughout, the much smaller galaxy on the right is little more than a bright core. Linking the two odd-looking galaxies is a tenuous bridge of dust and gas.

The larger galaxy is a Seyfert galaxy — a spiral galaxy that has an extremely bright, point-like active galactic nucleus powered by a supermassive black hole , according to NASA . About one in 10 galaxies are Seyfert galaxies.

Interacting and merging galaxies — including Arp 107 — were first cataloged by American astronomer Halton Arp (hence their name), who in 1966 published his Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies . In recent years Hubble has used its Advanced Camera for Surveys to make observations of these galaxies, including Arp-Madore 417-391 and the spectacular galactic triplet Arp 248 .