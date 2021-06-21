Help this Space Cat rocket off Earth with 20% Prime Day savings on this fun math game

Teaching kids numbers is one thing, but for them to really start to understand some mathematical concepts, they generally need hands-on activity. Space cat to the rescue. This kitten is about to rocket off into space, but before Fluffy takes to the skies, your child needs to balance the scales. For Prime Day, you can snag the GMAT Math Game for 20% off at Amazon.

For ages 3 to 5, this STEM educational game will keep them engaged while they learn about counting, weight and overall problem-solving. The package includes 63 pieces: 30 double-sided game cards, 19 mini counting cats, 10 colorful digits (1 through 10), 2 weighing plates, the Space Cat rocket scale and an instruction manual. What are you waiting for?!

GMAXT Cool Math Game | $18.99 $15.19 at Amazon This space cat is ready to rocket from Earth, but the feline needs your help to get her scales in order. It’s up to you to play the game and figure out how many cats this astro-kitty can bring along. Rated for kids ages 3 to 5, the GMAXT math game might be just the activity to rev up your child’s numerical skills this summer. And for Prime Day, the game is 20% off .

View Deal

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: GMAXT) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: GMAXT) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: GMAXT) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: GMAXT)

And kids can move up from Easy to Medium to Hard along the way. For Level 1, they choose a yellow card and then find the corresponding number model and place it on one of the scale plates. Next, your child must count out the corresponding number of cats to balance our the cat's scales. If it doesn't balance, you can try again. At the most difficult level (3), your child takes a card with a "number + number" on it and they have to do the math to figure out the number and collection of cats to place on the balance. There are also cards with "cats + cats" or "number + cats" in which your child will be challenged to figure out another strategy to balance the scale.