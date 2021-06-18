Milky Way gallery: See awe-inspiring images of our galaxy

Throughout the ages, the Milky Way has hung above humanity in the sky, a beautiful marvel shining steadily each night.

Nowadays, most city-bound folks rarely see the full splendor of our home galaxy stretching across the heavens. Luckily, there are photographers all over the world with the skills to show off what many skywatchers are missing.

Here, we take a look at the winners of the 2021 Milky Way Photographer of the Year competition from the travel and photography site Capture the Atlas.

*Chamber of Light

Spencer Welling

Utah, United States

A lone figure seems to hold a star in their hand as the Milky Way passes between remote cliffs at Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Located in a remote part of protected land in the desert of Utah, the area provides exquisite views of the night sky.

Dragon's Lair

Daniel Thomas Gum

Mungo, Australia

In many cultures, our local galaxy acts as a bridge to other worlds. Here, it can be seen connecting distant peaks in a rugged landscape in a part of New South Wales, Australia, that is a 12-hour drive from Sydney. The photographer, Daniel Thomas Gum, had a picture in mind for an otherworldly "Game of Thrones"-style image, waiting for everything to line up to get the perfect shot.

Riaño

Pablo Ruiz

Riaño, Spain

Clouds, ice, water, rocks and sky can be seen in this amazing winter composition from northern Spain. The elemental image, taken at the Riaño Mountain Reservoir, shows the Milky Way arcing over a mountain range and lighting up the night sky.

Temple of the Sun

Bryony Richards

Utah, United States

In this photo, the Milky Way appears to shoot out from Capitol Reef National Park's iconic Temple of the Sun monolith in Wayne County, Utah. The natural sandstone structure got its name because it was said to remind early visitors of an ornate Gothic cathedral towering above the flat desert floor.

Rising from the Dust

Lorenzo Ranieri Tenti

Tenerife, Spain

The rugged volcanic landscape of Teide Volcano National Park provides the perfect backdrop for the curving galaxy in the sky. The yellow glow seen near the horizon is caused by dust particles blown in a wind known as the Calima, which shoots up from the Sahara desert to the island of Tenerife in the Atlantic Ocean.

Grantecan

Antonio Solano

La Palma, Spain

The peak of Roque de los Muchachos ("Rock of the Boys") on the island of La Palma is one of the most coveted astronomical sites in the world, providing clear views of the night sky. Many telescope domes dot the mountain as part of the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory, one of which is seen here with the Milky Way above it.

Mt. Taranaki Milky Way

Larryn Rae

Mount Taranaki, New Zealand

The second-highest point of the North Island of New Zealand can be found on the dormant volcano of Mount Taranaki. Sticking out of the mountain's side is another dormant volcano, known as Fanthams Peak, where this shot was taken. Getting the image was a challenge, the photographer said, requiring a 4-hour climb in rushing winds to reach the icy summit.

The Watchman

Brandt Ryder

Utah, United States

An old juniper tree can be seen in the foreground of this photo, taken at Zion National Park, in Utah. The angular sandstone mountain known as The Watchman perfectly complements both the ragged tree and the Milky Way shooting through the sky.

Around Dead Trees

Gary Bhaztara

Java, Indonesia

Sulfurous blue lava can be seen creeping up from the base of a tree in the Ijen volcano complex on the island of Java. Similar electric blues light up parts of our galaxy, which rises above the horizon shortly after sunset in this shot.

Volcanos and Cross

Tomas Slovinsky

Villarrica volcano, Chile

One of Chile's most active volcanoes, Villarrica, provides an amazing accompaniment to our galactic home in this photo. Features of the night sky that can be seen only in the Southern Hemisphere appear prominently here, including the Southern Cross, which hangs just above the volcano itself.

Night Lovers

Mohammad Hayati

Hormozgan province, Iran

Surreal curving rocks rise up from a region along the southern coast of Iran near the Persian Gulf. The twisting structures almost look like lovers gazing at the beautiful Milky Way.

Paradise

Marcin Zajac

Big Sur, California

The Pacific coast looks downright tropical in this composition from California. The blue-water cove features palm trees, dramatic cliffs and even a waterfall tumbling to the ocean beneath the night sky.

Devil's Throat

Victor Lima

Iguazu Falls, Brazil

Located at the border of Brazil and Argentina, Iguazu Falls is a complex of tumbling water that collectively makes up the largest waterfall in the world. One of the main falls, called the Santa Maria Jump, rushes in many directions beneath the river of the Milky Way in the sky.

Navajo Nights

Christine Kenyon

New Mexico, United States

The Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness in the southwestern U.S. looks like an alien world, with incredible rock features rising beneath the Milky Way. Translated from Navajo, "Bisti" means "among the adobe formations," while "De-Na-Zin" translates to "Standing Cranes," a reference to the crane petroglyphs found in the area.

Nyctophilia

Jose Luis Cantabrana

Victoria, Australia

Two enormous rocks jut from the ocean in Victoria, Australia. "Nyctophilia" means "friend of the dark" in Greek, an apt name for this beautiful shot of the night sky.

Adk Magic

Daniel Stein

New York, United States

Tucked away in upstate New York are the Adirondacks, parts of which have been designated as "Forever Wild." Photographer Daniel Stein used the mountains' remoteness to capture this amazing image of the galaxy reflected in a small lake.

