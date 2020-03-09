Live Science podcast "Life's Little Mysteries" 9: Mysterious Flat-Earthers

In this episode of Life's Little Mysteries, we'll explore an idea that originated thousands of years ago, and despite plenty of scientific evidence to the contrary, it mysteriously persists today — the notion that the world is flat.

What proof do we have that tells us the Earth is round? How do Flat-Earthers explain lunar eclipses and equinoxes, and why we don't fall off the planet? What would happen if the Earth really was flat? Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 9: Mysterious Flat-Earthers, to find out!

We'll also hear about the late "Mad" Mike Hughes and his attempts to self-launch a rocket to see Earth's curve, and a psychology professor explains the factors that shape persistent belief in a flat Earth (and in other conspiracy theories).

Co-hosts: Jeanna Bryner and Mindy Weisberger

Guests: Jan-Willem van Prooijen, Associate Professor in Social and Organizational Psychology at Vrije University, Amsterdam; Brandon Specktor, senior writer at Live Science

Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 9: Mysterious Flat-Earthers below, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so you don’t miss out on new episodes.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for even more Life's Little Mysteries, and catch up on the latest Life's Little Mysteries articles. You can also join the conversation in our forums, where you can pose Life's Little Mysteries questions of your own, or even suggest topics for upcoming podcast episodes.

Originally published on Live Science.