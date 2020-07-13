Live Science podcast 'Life's Little Mysteries' 40: Mysterious Archaeology

In this episode of Life's Little Mysteries, we'll take a closer look at the science of excavating, preserving and interpreting clues from humanity's past: archaeology.

What caused the Mayan civilization to collapse, how did the ancient Egyptians build colossal pyramids, and what's the story behind a 2,000-year-old "computer" called the Antikythera Mechanism? Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 40: Mysterious Archaeology, to find out!

You'll also hear about how underwater archaeology is helping historians put together missing pieces of a grim chapter in human history — the trans-Atlantic slave trade era. A partnership called the Slave Wrecks Project brings together archaeologists, historians, educators and diving professionals to find and study slave ships that were lost at sea — more than 1,000 ships are known to have sunk between 1525 and 1867.

Co-hosts: Jeanna Bryner and Mindy Weisberger

Guests: Jay Haigler, lead instructor and the safety dive officer for Diving With a Purpose, and dive training coordinator for the Slave Wrecks Project

Steve Lubkemann, maritime archaeologist; co-founder of the Southern African Slave Wrecks and Diaspora Heritage Research Project, renamed the Slave Wrecks Project in 2014; International Coordinator for the Slave Wrecks Project

Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 40: Mysterious Archaeology below or on Audioboom, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so you don’t miss out on new episodes.

Originally published on Live Science.