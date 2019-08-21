Teen Has 3-Pound Hair Ball Removed from Her Stomach

A teen in India who secretly ate her own hair ended up having a giant hair ball removed from her stomach, according to news reports.

The 14-year-old went to the doctor with abdominal pain and vomiting, according to Fox News . Surprisingly, doctors found a 3-lb. (1.3 kilograms) hair ball wedged in her stomach.

The girl was diagnosed with Rapunzel syndrome , an extremely rare condition in which a hair ball in the stomach — known medically as a trichobezoar — extends into the intestine, Live Science previously reported . Only about 60 cases of Rapunzel syndrome have been reported in the medical literature since the condition was first recognized, in 1968, according to a 2018 paper on the condition published in the journal Pediatric Reports .

Most cases of Rapunzel syndrome are diagnosed in children and young adults ages 13 to 20, according to a 2009 study in the journal Clinical Medicine & Research .

People with Rapunzel syndrome typically have a mental health condition known as trichophagia, or the compulsive eating of hair. This condition is related to another psychiatric disorder known as trichotillomania , or the urge to pull out one's hair.

Only about 10% to 30% of people with trichotillomania also have trichophagia. And among people with both conditions, only about 1% develop masses of hair in their gastrointestinal tract , according to a recent paper in the journal Pancreas .

Eating hair can cause serious complications, including obstruction of the intestines and even death, according to the Mayo Clinic . In 2017, a 16-year-old girl in England died from Rapunzel syndrome after a hair ball in her stomach led to a fatal infection.

In the current case, the girl was treated with surgery and is now in stable condition, Fox News reported.