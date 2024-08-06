Ancient Greek mosaic depicting two naked satyrs unearthed during construction project

The pebbled mosaic depicts two animal-human hybrid spirits that are a nod to Dionysus, the Greek god of fertility.

Construction workers in Greece have uncovered a striking pebbled mosaic floor depicting two naked animal-human hybrid spirits.

The floor was once part of a building in Eretria, a town on the island of Euboea that was home to an ancient Greek settlement, according to a translated statement from the Greek Ministry of Culture.

Researchers dated the home to the late classical period, or the mid-fourth century B.C., since the mosaic floor is similar to one found in a nearby structure known as the House of the Mosaics, according to the statement.

The mosaic, which is in "an excellent state of conservation," measures 3.3 feet (1.13 meters) wide and was made using pebbles of different colors laid out in a pattern to depict two male satyrs with tails, horns and pointed ears. The younger of the two plays a double flute, while the older, bearded man dances to the music. The colorful pattern "gives realism and vitality to the figures of the show," according to the statement.

In Greek mythology, Satyrs were "wild creatures" that were "closely associated with Dionysus," the Greek god of fertility as well as wine, pleasure and "ritual madness," Newsweek reported.

In addition to the mosaic, researchers unearthed a "raised mortar floor" that ran along three sides of the room. It's likely that the room was occupied by men and would have been a space for them to host festive gatherings or banquets, similar to what is shown in the mosaic, according to the statement.

By the late classical period, "luxurious private homes" became more common in Eretria. While further excavation is necessary, it's likely that this home would have had a central courtyard similar to those in other homes in the settlement.