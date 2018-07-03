In Photos: 4,500-Year-Old Homes Found Near Giza Pyramids

Residences Giza Discovery

Archaeologists have discovered two residences near the Giza pyramids. The residences date back more than 4,500 years and may have housed officials who oversaw food production for a paramilitary force at the time.

Here, the remains of a residence of an official can be seen in the foreground of this image. The enclosure that the residence is located in may have been used for the containment and slaughtering of animals. [Read more about the Giza pyramids discovery]

A virtual reconstruction of an official's residence. It is located near what appears to be a corral that held animals. It's possible that the person who lived here oversaw the slaughtering of animals for food.

A virtual reconstruction of a courtyard located near an official's residence. The shadows reflect the position of the sun as it appears on June 15 at 10 a.m.

This photo shows the remains of a courtyard located near an official's residence. The image at top right shows what appears to be a large vat. The image at bottom right shows two measuring bowls and the remains of a lamp (the shallow object is the lamp).

The reception hall for another residence is located at far right in this image. Sealings found in this area have writing on them that refers to a "wadaat" of Menkaure. It's possible that the person who lived here was a priest who oversaw baking and brewing operations in this area.

The official who lived in this area may have overseen production of bread and beer. This may have been used to feed a paramilitary force that was housed nearby and possibly also the people working on the pyramid of Menkaure. Excavations will continue in this area in 2019.