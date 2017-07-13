Credit: Photo courtesy Jebel Qurma Archaeological Landscape Project

This cairn dates back more than 2,500 years to the Iron Age. Research suggests that between the late third millennium B.C. and early first millennium B.C. there may have been a period when people stopped living in Jebel Qurma. Archaeologists are trying to determine if they stopped living in the region and, if they did, why they left and returned a millennium later.