Credit: Michael Nolan/National Geographic; Robert Harding/National Geographic

National Geographic invites you to fly with Mexican free-tailed bats, swim with bull sharks and roost with leaf-eating monkeys, all from the comfort of your couch. The show, deemed the "Olympics of the natural world" by National Geographic, features amazing views of the animal kingdom from around the world in real time as hosts Jane Lynch and Phil Keoghan consult with zoologist and naturalist Chris Packham.



The two-hour show, Earth Live, premiers at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday (July 9) on the National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild and Nat Geo Mundo networks in 171 countries and 45 languages. Until then, here is a sneak peak of the incredible animals filmed in the show. [Read the Full Story about Earth Live]