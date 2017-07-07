In real time

Credit: Michael Nolan/National Geographic; Robert Harding/National Geographic

National Geographic invites you to fly with Mexican free-tailed bats, swim with bull sharks and roost with leaf-eating monkeys, all from the comfort of your couch. The show, deemed the "Olympics of the natural world" by National Geographic, features amazing views of the animal kingdom from around the world in real time as hosts Jane Lynch and Phil Keoghan consult with zoologist and naturalist Chris Packham.

The two-hour show, Earth Live, premiers at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday (July 9) on the National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild and Nat Geo Mundo networks in 171 countries and 45 languages. Until then, here is a sneak peak of the incredible animals filmed in the show. [Read the Full Story about Earth Live]

Freshwater Croc

Credit: Annie Griffiths/National Geographic Creative

A freshwater crocodile plies the waters at his home at the Cairns Tropical Zoo in Queensland, Australia.

Intense eyes

Credit: Luciano Canidsani/Minden Pictures

In the Atlantic Forest in Brazil, an ocelot (Felis pardalis) is seen up close.

Bats swarming

Credit: Michael Durham/Minden Pictures

Outside Bracken Cave in Texas, a Brazilian free-tailed bat (Tadarida brasiliensis) emerging in a large group.

Playing in a sprinkle

Credit: Sergio Pitamitz/National Geographic

A wolverine runs in Oulu, Finland.

Sudden changes

Credit: Stocktrek Images

In Fiji, a bull shark turns sharply to avoid a photographer.

Love and cuddles

Credit: Robert Harding/Robert Harding Productions; National Geographic

In East Africa, a lioness and her cub spread the love at Kenya's Masai Mara National Reserve.

Working for a living

Credit: Luca Tettoni/National Geographic; Robert Harding/National Geographic

In Southeast Asia, a trained macaque monkey collects coconuts in Ko Samui, Thailand.

Majestic and regal

Credit: James Hager/National Geographic; Robert Harding/National Geographic

In Boulder County, Colorado, a captive golden eagle (Aquila chrysaetos) sits solemnly in the rain.

Awesome sight

Credit: Michael Nolan/National Geographic; Robert Harding/National Geographic

Off the coast of Cabo Pulmo, Baja California Sur, Mexico, an adult humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) breaches in the shallow waters.

Leap and run

Credit: Hanuman Langur_Thorsten Milse/National Geographic; Robert Harding/National Geographic

In Asia, a Hanuman langur (Presbytis entellus) runs playfully across the road in Bandhavgarh National Park of Madhya Pradesh state, India.

Tiny world

Credit: Mark W. Moffett/National Geographic

A weaver ant (Oecophylla smaragdina) stands tiny yet grand in Australia's Northern Territory.

Dark eyes

Credit: Sergio Pitamitz/National Geographic; Robert Harding/National Geographic

In the Khwai Concession in the Okavango Delta of Botswana, Africa, a spotted hyena (Crocuta crocuta) takes in the world around him.

