North America has 155 species of lizards classified into eight families native to the continent. A few of these species that arrived to the continent during the years of conquest are now considered established introduced reptiles. The evolutionary origin of all lizard species arose during the Triassic Period of geological time and lizards today make up the largest living group of the class Reptilia.

The tail of an adult collared lizard is usually twice the length of the body. Their tails tend to be thicker than wider. The tail of a male collared lizard is somewhat flattened. The tail is not easily broken off and if it is removed, does not grow back. Collared lizards are known for their robust bodies with a large head and powerful teeth-filled jaws.