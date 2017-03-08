Photos: Ancient Rock Art Sheds Light on Israel's 'Dark Ages'

Mysterious Dolmen

This heap of stones and boulders is an ancient construction known as a dolmen. (Image credit: Gonen Sharon/Tel Hai College)

[Read full story on the rock art]

Levant rocks

Dolmens are found across the Levant, but this one is notable for two reasons: its size and its rock carvings. (Image credit: Gonen Sharon/Tel Hai College)

'Dark Ages' tomb

Archaeologists discovered the tomb while studying a filed of dolmens near Shamir Heights in northern Israel. (Image credit: Gonen Sharon/Tel Hai College)

Central capstone

The central chamber is capped by a huge 50-ton boulder, that likely would have required organized manpower to put in place. (Image credit: Shmuel Magal/Israel Antiquities Authority)

Aerial view

The rectangular chamber at the center of the tomb was the main burial chamber. (Image credit: Shmuel Magal/Israel Antiquities Authority)

Inside the tomb

A peek inside the dolmen showed that there was artwork on the ceiling. (Image credit: Shmuel Magal/Israel Antiquities Authority)

Rare rock art

The engravings on the dolmen's ceiling depict straight lines attached to the center of an arc. (Image credit: Gonen Sharon/Tel Hai College)

3D view

A three-dimensional model allowed researchers to get a clearer look at the rock carvings. (Image credit: Computerized Archaeology Laboratory of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem)

Grave goods

Colored beads were uncovered in the archaeological excavation inside the dolmen. (Image credit: Shmuel Magal/Israel Antiquities Authority)

