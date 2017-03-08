Photos: 2,000-Year-Old Roman Road and Coins Discovered in Israel

Roman road
Archaeologists found a 2,000-year-old Roman road during a routine survey of a construction site in modern-day Israel. The road is wide — about 20 feet (6 meters) from edge to edge — and roughly 1 mile (1.5 kilometers) long.
The excavators also found four coins between the road's paved stones, including one with the face of Pontius Pilate, the prefect of Judea, dating to A.D. 29, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said. [Read the full story on the newly discovered Roman road and coins]
Bird's-eye view
This Roman-era road paved with stones is near Israel's Highway 375, and runs near the Israel National Trail.
Overhead shot
Rome built roads, such as this one, to help its military to swiftly patrol the empire. These roads also facilitated trade.
Modern woman
The excavation director, Irina Zilberbod, stands on the ancient road.
Volunteer work
Volunteers excavate the ancient Roman road.
Rocky road
Prior to the Roman period, roads in what is now modern-day Israel were more like improvised trails.
Hard work
Students volunteered their time to participate in the dig, the IAA reported.
Ancient coins
The four ancient coins that volunteers and archaeologists recovered during the excavation.
[Read the full story on the newly discovered Roman road and coins]