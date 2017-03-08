Photos: 2,000-Year-Old Roman Road and Coins Discovered in Israel

Roman road

(Image credit: Griffin Aerial Photography Company; Courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

Archaeologists found a 2,000-year-old Roman road during a routine survey of a construction site in modern-day Israel. The road is wide — about 20 feet (6 meters) from edge to edge — and roughly 1 mile (1.5 kilometers) long.



The excavators also found four coins between the road's paved stones, including one with the face of Pontius Pilate, the prefect of Judea, dating to A.D. 29, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said. [Read the full story on the newly discovered Roman road and coins]

Bird's-eye view

(Image credit: Griffin Aerial Photography Company; Courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

This Roman-era road paved with stones is near Israel's Highway 375, and runs near the Israel National Trail.

Overhead shot

(Image credit: Griffin Aerial Photography Company; Courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

Rome built roads, such as this one, to help its military to swiftly patrol the empire. These roads also facilitated trade.

Modern woman

(Image credit: Griffin Aerial Photography Company; Courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

The excavation director, Irina Zilberbod, stands on the ancient road.

Volunteer work

(Image credit: Assaf Peretz; Courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

Volunteers excavate the ancient Roman road.

Rocky road

(Image credit: Assaf Peretz; Courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

Prior to the Roman period, roads in what is now modern-day Israel were more like improvised trails.

Hard work

(Image credit: Irina Zilberbod; courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

Students volunteered their time to participate in the dig, the IAA reported.

Ancient coins

(Image credit: Clara Amit; Courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

The four ancient coins that volunteers and archaeologists recovered during the excavation.



