In Images: The Mutilated Skeletons of Lapa do Santo

Introduction

Archaeologists excavating at a large cave in Brazil have unearthed evidence that ancient people mutilated the bodies of their dead.The site, called Lapa do Santo, had been known for many years, but no one had looked closely at the funeral practices implied by the burials of human skeletons.

Exhuming the past

Here, one of the researchers, Rodrigo Elias, exhumes a skeleton.

Painted red

Though some of the earlier burials were of complete skeletons, the bones at the site showed signs of mutilation after death starting around 9,600 years ago. Here, a cranium found in burial pit 9 was painted red.

Array of changes

The site had remains from dozens of burial pits, and many showed extensive modification after death. Human bones were cut up and stuffed into a skull, the teeth were deliberately removed from the skull, bodies were burnt and defleshed, and there was some evidence of cannibalism.

Brushing away the dust

Here, an archaeologist uses a tool to gently exhume the ancient skeletons found at the site.

Ancient death

A skull from burial 39 at Lapa do Santo lies in wait.

Lying down

Another burial, this time of a more complete skeleton, unearthed in pit 37.

Another burial

More bones were found in burial pit 35.

Modification

The ancient Americans cut up the bodies, drilled out teeth, and placed bone fragments inside the skull. Here, skeletons in one of the burial pits.

Tooth removal

At burial 32 at Lapa do Santo, a skull shows evidence of tooth removal.

Skull pieces

