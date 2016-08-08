Do the Robot: 1,000-Plus Dancing Droids Break Record

More than 1,000 robots danced in unison to set a new Guinness World Record.

A troupe of more than 1,000 dancing robots showed off some Beyoncé-like moves at a recent festival in China, boogying and shaking its way to a new Guinness World Record.

The dancing robots completed a 60-second routine at the Qingdao Beer Festival in Shandong, China. Though a few robots were disqualified for falling over or failing to dance, 1,007 bots successfully "bopped and shimmied" in perfect unison, said Guinness World Records.

Patrons of the festival, known as the Asian Oktoberfest, were treated to the performance as part of Ever Win Company & Ltd.'s promotion of their products at the event. [The 6 Strangest Robots Ever Created]

A robotic dance troupe performed in unison to break the world record for simultaneous robot dancing. (Image credit: Guinness World Records/YouTube)

The robots, each 17.2 inches (43.8 centimeters) tall and named QRC-2, were all controlled from just one mobile phone. A special encryption technology protected the controls against interference from nearby mobile phones and Bluetooth devices, Quan Jinyou, chief technology officer of Ever Win Company & Ltd. said in a statement.

Ever Win Company & Ltd.'s robots nearly doubled the previous record of 540 simultaneously dancing robots, set in April by the Chinese company UBTECH. That robotic dance routine was filmed and televised for the CCTV Spring Festival Gala in Shenzhen, China, and featured the 540 robots dancing in sync with human backup dancers.

Original article on Live Science.