Rainbow Basin: Photos of Yellowstone's Colorful Grand Prismatic Hot Spring

Yellowstone's Treasure

(Image credit: Al Mebane)

The Grand Prismatic Spring, located within Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park, is the largest hot spring in the United States, and the third largest in the world.



Here are photos of the famous rainbow-colored spring.

Streaks of Color

(Image credit: M Storey)

Scientists with the Hayden Geological Survey of 1871 named the spring for its vivid colors, which are the result of pigmented bacteria in the algae mats that surround the spring.

Steamy Spring

(Image credit: William S Keller)

The colorful Grand Prismatic Spring measures more than 300 feet (91 meters) across, and is approximately 160 feet (49 meters) deep.

Flowing Water

(Image credit: George Marler)

The Grand Prismatic Spring discharges an estimated 560 gallons (2,100 liters) of water each minute.

Grandest Spring

(Image credit: M Storey)

Water in the Grand Prismatic is an average of 160 degrees Fahrenheit (70 degrees Celsius).

A Sight to See

(Image credit: William S Keller)

The hot spring is a popular tourist destination in Yellowstone National Park.

Kaleidescope of Colors

(Image credit: RG Johnsson)

Bacteria creates shades of red, orange, yellow and green around the mineral-rich water.

Pristine Place

(Image credit: M Storey)

The Grand Prismatic's colorful algae mat makes it one of the most photogenic sites within Yellowstone National Park.