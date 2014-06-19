Photos: June Snowstorm Hits Glacier National Park

Snow Storm Strikes

A surprise late-season snow storm pummeled Montana's Glacier National Park and parts of Utah and Idaho on June 17. Glacier National Park is notorious for its unpredictable weather.

The Snow Fall Begins

Here the snow is just beginning to fall. The snow storm delayed the opening of the popular Going-to-the-Sun Road in the park.

Sperry Chalet Gets Buried

Sperry Chalet in the northern part of the park was blanketed with over a foot (0.3 meters) of snow.

Snow Plows Clear the Snow

Snow plows were called in to clear out some of the snow pack. Visitors to the park were forced to hole up in lodges and cabins until they could be dug out.

Divide Creek Floods

Snow was not the only danger. Rain at lower elevations caused Divide Creek in Glacier National Park to swell and spill over its banks.

St. Mary Campground is Submerged

St. Mary Campground flooded and park officials were forced to close the area.

Big Drift Blanketed in Snow

The weather is expected to clear up in a few days, but flood watches are still in effect and the snow plows still have work to do.