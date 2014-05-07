Yuck! Photos of 'Rock Snot' Algae Infestations

Yuck!

(Image credit: Mark S. Hoddle)

Didymo, also known as "rock snot," is a type of freshwater algae that clumps on rocks and invades river bottoms.

Tendrils of Rock Snot

(Image credit: Mark S. Hoddle)

Didymo, also known as "rock snot," is a type of freshwater algae.

Lots of Clumps

(Image credit: Brad W. Taylor)

Clumps of didymo, or rock snot, can be seen attached to this rock.

Rock Snot Blooms

(Image credit: Mark S. Hoddle)

Rock snot is so-called because of the way its tendrils attach to rocks in rivers.

Covering the River Floor

(Image credit: Carole-Anne Gillis.)

A didymo mat several centimeters thick covers the rocky substrate of the crystal clear Duval River. Thick and extensive blooms are known to affect the structure and function of river ecosystems. Didymo’s recent proliferation is likely unprecedented in eastern Canada and elsewhere around the world.

Hands Full

(Image credit: Michel Chouinard.)

In 2013, the Duval River (tributary of the renowned Bonaventure River) experienced the most severe didymo bloom ever recorded in eastern Canada and comparable to extreme blooms observed over the past decade in New Zealand. In eastern Canada, recent climate warming may play a role in the establishment of conditions that favor didymo proliferation. Other Canadian provinces where didymo blooms have been identified as a concern include British Columbia and Alberta.

Spreading Rock Snot

(Image credit: Mark S. Hoddle)

Scientists think rock snot moves into new areas via contaminated fishing equipment and boats.

Small Scale

(Image credit: Brad W. Taylor)

A didymo cell and extracellular stalk produced through asexual reproduction.

Dried Rock Snot

(Image credit: Erica Shelby, Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality)

Dried masses of didymo above the water line in Arkansas.

Didymo Cell

(Image credit: Sarah Spaulding, US Geological Survey)

A scanning electron micrograph of a cell of didymo, a type of freshwater algae.