Everyone knows just how destructive the ocean can be, but that amazing power is never more on display than when there is a tsunami. These awe-inspiring displays of Mother Nature's fury can reshape coastlines while leaving a wide trail of destruction and death. Although they are not very common, tsunamis have made quite an impact in recent years. Here is everything you need to know about the destructive power of tsunamis.

(Image credit: Anita Rahman )

Additional Information:

Red Cross Tsunami Page