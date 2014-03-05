In Photos: Tagging Baby Sea Turtles

Tag, You're It!

(Image credit: Jim Abernethy)

A young loggerhead turtle raised at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton, Fla. to be tagged and tracked on its migration around the Atlantic. (NMFS Permit 1551)

Satellite Tag

(Image credit: Jim Abernethy)

A satellite tag and attachment. Advances in technology and solar power enable researchers to tag smaller turtles. (NMFS Permit 1551)

Tagged Turtle

(Image credit: Jim Abernethy)

A young loggerhead turtle with a satellite tag affixed to its shell. (NMFS Permit 1551)

Tag and Release

(Image credit: Jim Abernethy)

A young loggerhead sea turtle tagged and ready for release. (NMFS Permit 1551)

Preparing to Release

(Image credit: Jim Abernethy)

Researcher Jeanette Wyneken holds a young loggerhead sea turtle. (NMFS Permit 1551)

Sea Turtle Free

(Image credit: Jim Abernethy)

A young sea turtle tagged with a satellite tag and freed into the Gulf Stream. (NMFS Permit 1551)

Ready to Migrate

(Image credit: Jim Abernethy)

A young loggerhead turtle affixed with a satellite tag and ready to begin its Atlantic migration. (NMFS Permit 1551)

Pretty Swimmer

(Image credit: Jim Abernethy)

The tagging study found that young turtles take many paths in their Atlantic migration, with many dropping out of the ocean gyre and into the still Sargasso Sea. (NMFS Permit 1551)

Swimming Turtle

(Image credit: Jim Abernethy)

Young loggerhead turtles swims up the Gulf Stream from southeastern Florida. (NMFS Permit 1551)

Surfacing Turtle

(Image credit: Jim Abernethy)

Satellite data shows that loggerhead sea turtles spend lots of time on the surface. (NMFS Permit 1551)

Ready to Go

(Image credit: Jim Abernethy)

Two turtles in a basket, awaiting their release into the Gulf Stream. (NMFS Permit 1551)