Photos: Best Science-Themed Halloween Costumes

The large hadron collider (LHC)

(Image credit: Shaun Peterson)

It's that time of year again, when people are racking their brains for a great Halloween costume idea. At LiveScience, we've collected some of our favorite science-themed costumes. Whether your bent is geology or particle physics, you'll find plenty of inspiration here.



For instance, you don't have to be a Nobel Laureate to appreciate atom-smashing! Why not go as the highest-energy particle accelerator ever made?

Melting glacier

Halloween may come on a crisp autumn evening, but let's not forget the planet is warming, as this melting glacier demonstrates.

Sea turtle and plastic pollution

For a socially conscious costume, some may choose to go as sea creatures and the plastic pollution that threatens them. These two won the costume contest at the 2009 Bay to Breakers footrace in San Francisco, Calif.

Faster-than-light neutrinos

(Image credit: Photo courtesy of Josefa Steinhauer)

Whatever you do, don't break the laws of physics. In 2011, the discovery of neutrinos seemingly traveling faster than light caused a big stir. But it turned out just to be a technical difficulty with a fiber optic cable and clock oscillator!

Pinky and the Brain

(Image credit: FoxyTigre.com)

You and a friend can go as America's favorite genetically engineered cartoon mice. These two were featured at Comic Con International Masquerade Ball & Costume Contest in 2007.

Sherlock Holmes

(Image credit: Photo courtesy of Marshall Honorof)

Impress your friends with your amazing deductive abilities, and go as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's brilliant Scottish detective.

Fruit fly (Drosophila melanogaster)

(Image credit: Photo courtesy of Josefa Steinhauer)

If you're a shy type, consider being a fly on the wall - and biology nerds will recognize their prized lab animal a mile away.

Volcano

Heat up the festivities as an erupting volcano. (Superheated magma not included.)