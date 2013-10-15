Gallery: Leaf-Living Bats

Roosting Bats
Spix's disc-winged bats roost in an unfurling leaf in the rainforest of Costa Rica.
Bat Teeth
Spix's disc-winged bats form groups of five or six, staying together for years despite their itinerate lifestyles.
Spix's Disc-Winged Bat
A new study of Spix's disc-winged bats finds that their tubular roosts also serve as hearing aids, amplifying the cries of flying bats so those in the roost can hear them better.
Bat Exits a Roost
A Spix's disc-winged bat takes flight from its roost.
Spix's Disc-Winged Bat in Flight
This Spix's disc-winged bat will find another roost after a night of hunting.
Bat in Flight
Disc-winged bats are named for the suction-cup like structures on their wings and feet, which allow them to cling to the smooth surfaces of their leaf roosts.