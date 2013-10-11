A report published Oct. 7 by the International Telecommunication Union, a branch of the United Nations focusing on information and communication technologies, reveals which countries have the highest percentage of digital natives, or youth ages 15 to 24 who have been using the Internet for five years.

Here are the 20 most and least wired countries, with numbers indicating the percentage of youth who are "wired" relative to the country's total population and relative to the total youth population.

Iceland: 13.9 percent of total population (95.9 percent of total youth) New Zealand: 13.6 percent (94.8 percent) Korea (Rep.): 13.5 percent (99.6 percent) Malaysia: 13.4 percent (74.7 percent) Lithuania: 13.2 percent (92.7 percent) United States: 13.1 percent (95.6 percent) Barbados: 13.1 percent (90.5 percent) Slovakia: 12.7 percent (92.9 percent) Latvia: 12.3 percent (97.0 percent) Denmark: 12.3 percent (96.9 percent) Norway: 12.3 percent (93.3 percent) Singapore: 12.2 percent (88.4 percent) Brunei Darussalam: 12.1 percent (73.7 percent) Finland: 12.0 percent (98.3 percent) Netherlands: 11.9 percent (98.4 percent) Israel: 11.9 percent (80.0 percent) Canada: 11.9 percent (90.1 percent) Poland: 11.8 percent (89.4 percent) Estonia: 11.8 percent (96.0 percent) Sweden: 11.7 percent (89.4 percent)

Bottom 20 nations:

Somalia: 0.6 percent (3.1 percent) Malawi: 0.5 percent (2.6 percent) Mozambique: 0.5 percent (2.5 percent) Iraq: 0.5 percent (2.5 percent) Chad: 0.5 percent (2.4 percent) Mali: 0.4 percent (2.3 percent) Guinea: 0.4 percent (2.2 percent) Burundi: 0.4 percent (2.0 percent) Burkina Faso: 0.4 percent (2.1 percent) Madagascar: 0.4 percent (1.9 percent) Cambodia: 0.3 percent (1.6 percent) Liberia: 0.3 percent (1.6 percent) Ethiopia: 0.3 percent (1.2 percent) Central African Rep.: 0.3 percent (1.2 percent) Eritrea: 0.3 percent (1.3 percent) Congo (Dem. Rep.): 0.3 percent (1.2 percent) Niger: 0.2 percent (1.3 percent) Sierra Leone: 0.2 percent (0.9 percent) Myanmar: 0.2 percent (0.9 percent) Timor-Leste: 0.1 percent (0.6 percent)

ollow us @livescience, Facebook & Google+.