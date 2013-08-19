Photos of the Best Preserved Bog People

Tollund Man
The body of Tollund Man was discovered in 1950 in a Danish peat bog. The body was so well preserved, that the person who discovered it thought it was a modern corpse. Further analyses suggested that it was actually about 2,400 years old.
Cashel Man
Cashel Man, discovered in central Ireland, is thought to have been a young king who was ritualistically sacrificed about 4,000 years ago.
Kreepen Man
Kreepen Man was discovered in a German bog in 1903. His body has since fallen apart.
Yde Girl
A 2,000-year-old young female bog body, dubbed the Yde Girl because she was found next to the village of Yde in the Netherlands.
Warrior at Alken Enge
This skull, uncovered among the remains of many other warriors at Alken Ange in Denmark, has a mortal wound in the back of its cranium.
Iron Age woman, Denmark
An Iron Age (1,200 to 550 BC) woman discovered in a Danish bog.