Johnsonville Sausage, LLC Recalls Turkey Sausage Products

Johnsonville Sausage, LLC, a Sheboygan Falls, Wisc. establishment, is recalling approximately 48,000 pounds of "Turkey Sausage with Cheddar Cheese" products because they may contain pieces of gloves, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The following product is subject to recall:

13.5-oz. vacuum packages of "Johnsonville Turkey Sausage with Cheddar Cheese"

The packages can be identified by establishment number "EST. P-34224" inside the USDA mark of inspection and the best by date "08/20/2012 2." The "Turkey Sausage with Cheddar Cheese" was produced on May 22, 2012, and was distributed to retail establishments nationwide. The company alerted FSIS of the problem after receiving two consumer complaints. FSIS and the company have not received reports of injury due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. Consumers with questions about the recall should contact Johnsonville Consumer Relations at 1-800-270-4662. Media with questions about the recall should contact Christie Moore, Communications Manager, at (920) 453-7422.