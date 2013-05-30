Infant Rattles Recalled by Lee Carter Co.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with Lee Carter Co., of San Francisco, Calif., announced a voluntary recall of about 25,000 Infant Rattles.

Hazard: The rattle's handle is small enough to fit into a child's throat, posing a choking hazard and violating federal rattle standards.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Description: The recalled rattles are made out of multi-colored, woven plastic and have a bell inside. They measure about 4 1/2 inches long. "Made in Mexico" and "Lee Carter Company" are printed on a tag on a purple plastic loop at the end of the rattle's handle.

Sold at: Various Mexican specialty craft stores nationwide from February 2001 through October 2011 for about $4.

Manufactured in: Mexico

Remedy: Consumers should immediately take the recalled rattles away from infants and return them to Lee Carter Co. for a full refund or credit towards a replacement product.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, consumers should call Lee Carter Co. collect at (415) 824-2004 anytime, or visit the firm's website at www.leecartercompany.com.